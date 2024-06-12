NEWS

US tourist missing on Greek island of Amorgos

A 59-year-old American tourist has been missing since Tuesday, when he went hiking alone on the Greek island of Amorgos, according to police.

The man, a retired police officer, departed from the port settlement of Aegiali, located in the northwest of the island, shortly after 7 a.m. His intended destination was Katapola, the island’s main port along the western coast, a trail estimated to take approximately four hours.

A friend reported him missing to the authorities after eight hours, having been unable to reach him on either of the two cell phones he carried.

A rescue operation was launched on Tuesday afternoon and resumed on Wednesday morning with reinforcements from Naxos island.

Police have requested data from mobile operators to determine his last known location.

Amorgos, the easternmost island of the Cyclades, has a population of around 2,000.

On Sunday, British TV presenter Michael Mosley was found dead following a four-day search operation on the Dodecanese island of Symi after walking alone in the searing heat.

Missing Tourism

