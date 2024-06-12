NEWS

Fire breaks out in northern Athens factory

A fire broke out after multiple explosions at a cookware factory in the northern Athenian suburb of Kifissia on Wednesday afternoon, prompting an emergency message from civil protection authorities urging residents to stay indoors.

The factory is located in the Panorama area, close to the Fire Service academy and right beside another plant, raising fears it may spread. 

Some 42 firefighters with 15 vehicles have been dispatched to the scene. 

Dark smoke has covered the area, while residents of Kato Kifissia received a message from the 112 emergency service to stay indoors, with their windows and doors shut.

The side road off the national highway, as well as Aiginon Street, have been closed to traffic.

(This is a developing story)

 

