Police seize cocaine shipment at Piraeus port

Greek police uncovered 21 kilograms of cocaine, with an estimated street value of one million euros, concealed in a container carrying bananas at the capital’s port of Piraeus on Wednesday.

The container, which originated in Ecuador, was deemed suspicious and X-rayed before police and sniffer dogs conducted a search.

Over the past five years, authorities have confiscated three tons of cocaine that was being smuggled into the country in a similar fashion.

Investigators are now looking into potential links to past shipments.