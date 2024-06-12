NEWS

Police seize cocaine shipment at Piraeus port

Greek police uncovered 21 kilograms of cocaine, with an estimated street value of one million euros, concealed in a container carrying bananas at the capital’s port of Piraeus on Wednesday. 

The container, which originated in Ecuador, was deemed suspicious and X-rayed before police and sniffer dogs conducted a search.

Over the past five years, authorities have confiscated three tons of cocaine that was being smuggled into the country in a similar fashion.

Investigators are now looking into potential links to past shipments.

