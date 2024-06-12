Home of 37-year-old child murderer burns down

The mobile home of a 37-year-old man who has confessed to the attempted rape and murder of his 11-year-old niece and was convicted of raping another girl in 2017, was torched in a suspected arson attack in the Ilia region of the Peloponnese on Wednesday.

Local news sources reported that none of the offender’s family members were present during the attack, which occurred simultaneously with the 11-year-old girl’s funeral, attended by dozens of people.

The details of Wednesday’s incident are still under investigation.

This was not the first attack against the suspect. On Tuesday, an angry crowd tried to assault him outside the courthouse in the town Pyrgos, prompting the prosecutor to take his testimony in the police station jail cell where he is being held.