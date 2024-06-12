NEWS

Home of 37-year-old child murderer burns down

Home of 37-year-old child murderer burns down
[PatrisNews]

The mobile home of a 37-year-old man who has confessed to the attempted rape and murder of his 11-year-old niece and was convicted of raping another girl in 2017, was torched in a suspected arson attack in the Ilia region of the Peloponnese on Wednesday.

Local news sources reported that none of the offender’s family members were present during the attack, which occurred simultaneously with the 11-year-old girl’s funeral, attended by dozens of people. 

The details of Wednesday’s incident are still under investigation.

This was not the first attack against the suspect. On Tuesday, an angry crowd tried to assault him outside the courthouse in the town Pyrgos, prompting the prosecutor to take his testimony in the police station jail cell where he is being held.

Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Wildfire in southwestern Cyprus under partial control
NEWS

Wildfire in southwestern Cyprus under partial control

Fire in northern Athens factory under partial control
NEWS

Fire in northern Athens factory under partial control

Fire hazard warning issued
NEWS

Fire hazard warning issued

Fire breaks out in PYRKAL factory in Viotia
NEWS

Fire breaks out in PYRKAL factory in Viotia

Fire breaks out at Corinthia landfill
NEWS

Fire breaks out at Corinthia landfill

Fire breaks out at recycling plant in Crete
NEWS

Fire breaks out at recycling plant in Crete