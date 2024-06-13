Schools to reopen as break in heatwave forecast

Schools in Athens will reopen on Friday after being closed for two days because of the intense heat, the capital’s municipal authority has announced.

The decision was “taken following a re-evaluation of the situation and bearing in mind the latest weather forecasts,” it said, as the national meteorological service, EMY, said the heatwave that has gripped Greece since Tuesday is expected to start subsiding on Friday.

Other local authorities are expected to follow suit.

The Athens Municipality also said that it is in the process of acquiring hundreds of fans to make sure that the schools in its seven districts can offset the effects of the heat, which will be abating but not going away anytime soon.

The first 100 of these fans will be delivered on Friday, it noted.