Turkey to conduct fresh hydrocarbon explorations in the Aegean

State-owned Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) has submitted a request to conduct hydrocarbon exploration surveys in the Aegean Sea, the Turkish Energy Ministry said in an announcement, published on Thursday. 

According to the announcement, which was published in the official Government Gazette, TPAO has sought permission to survey nine marine areas in the Aegean. 

The coordinates listed in the document are within Turkish territorial waters, around the Turkish island of Imvros and in the gulf of Saros in northern Aegean.

Turkey Energy

