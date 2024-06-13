Electric buses hit streets of Athens and Thessaloniki

Two hundred and fifty Chinese-manufactured electric Yutong buses hit the roads of Athens (140) and Thessaloniki (110) οn Thursday, as part of the government’s plan for modern and sustainable urban mobility.

The integration of the electric bus fleet is part of a broader procurement drive in Greece.

“A first, essential step is taken for the renewal of the urban transport fleet, at the same time improving the accessibility people who face mobility problems,” the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.

The plan foresees the addition of 300 compressed natural gas (CNG) buses on the streets of Athens – 100 of them 18 meters long and the rest 12 meters – by the end of 2025.

In the coming weeks, the new tender for the supply of 700 slow- and fast-charging electric buses for Athens and Thessaloniki, as well as trolleys for the Athens area, will be put out for consultation.