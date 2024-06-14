NEWS

Police detain 22 after clashes in Exarchia

Police reported detaining 22 individuals following clashes that erupted in the downtown Exarchia neighborhood early Friday morning. According to reports, around 20 hooded individuals attacked a riot police squad stationed at the intersection of Themistokleous and Metaxa streets with Molotov cocktails before swiftly fleeing the scene.

The assailants were pursued by members of the police’s DRASI and DIAS motorcycle units, who were met with stones and bottles thrown at them. Three police officers were injured during the chase.

No further information is available at this time.

Crime

