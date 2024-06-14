NEWS

Supreme Court requests investigation on allegations of fraud in European elections

Supreme Court requests investigation on allegations of fraud in European elections

The Prosecutor of the Supreme Court, Georgia Adilini, sent a request on Friday to the Athens prosecutor’s office asking to investigate allegations of fraud during the recent European elections made by the leader of the nationalist Greek Solution (Elliniki Lysi) party, Kyriakos Velopoulos, and a former New Democracy MEP, Georgios Kyrtsos.

In her order, Adilini requests “an investigation into the allegations of the President of the Greek Solution, Kyriakos Velopoulos, and the former MEP Georgios Kyrtsos concerning ‘fraud’ in the recent electoral contest,” adding “the obvious need for a quick and thorough investigation.”

Justice Elections

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Supreme Court excludes far-right party from EU election ballot
NEWS

Supreme Court excludes far-right party from EU election ballot

Prosecutor to probe Asimakopoulou’s alleged GDPR breach
NEWS

Prosecutor to probe Asimakopoulou’s alleged GDPR breach

Parliament ethics panel agrees on lifting immunity of far-right MPs 
NEWS

Parliament ethics panel agrees on lifting immunity of far-right MPs 

SYRIZA MPs accuse minister, former governor of attempting to deceive voters
NEWS

SYRIZA MPs accuse minister, former governor of attempting to deceive voters

Prosecutor starts probe into mayor’s homophobic slur
NEWS

Prosecutor starts probe into mayor’s homophobic slur

SYRIZA calls for prosecutor’s intervention after homophobic remarks by re-elected Volos mayor
NEWS

SYRIZA calls for prosecutor’s intervention after homophobic remarks by re-elected Volos mayor