Supreme Court requests investigation on allegations of fraud in European elections

The Prosecutor of the Supreme Court, Georgia Adilini, sent a request on Friday to the Athens prosecutor’s office asking to investigate allegations of fraud during the recent European elections made by the leader of the nationalist Greek Solution (Elliniki Lysi) party, Kyriakos Velopoulos, and a former New Democracy MEP, Georgios Kyrtsos.

In her order, Adilini requests “an investigation into the allegations of the President of the Greek Solution, Kyriakos Velopoulos, and the former MEP Georgios Kyrtsos concerning ‘fraud’ in the recent electoral contest,” adding “the obvious need for a quick and thorough investigation.”