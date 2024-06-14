Several wildfires break out in central and northern Greece, village evacuated

Several fires have broken out on Friday in central and northern Greece, with residents of some towns and villages receiving a message from 112 to evacuate or stay alert.

Currently, the fire department fights wildfires in Pella and Kilkis, in northern Greece and in Agrinio, Larissa, and Livadia, in central Greece.

Larissa: Fire close to urban area

A wildfire broke out in the Agios Thomas area of Larissa on Friday. According to the fire department, the fire is burning close to an urban area, as a result a message was sent from 112 to residents to evacuate the area.

Some 30 firefighters with 12 vehicles and a helicopter are operating at the scene, while aerial support is provided by two aircraft.

Pella: Wildfire in Eleftherochori

In Pella, there is a wildfire in a canyon. Some 28 firefighters with 10 vehicles and two airplanes are operating at the scene.

According to the Mayor of Pella, Efstathios Foundoukidis, while the fire initially seemed under control, the wind changed direction and is now blowing towards Eleftherochori. Currently, the fire is in a canyon close to the settlement, which mainly consists of holiday homes.

Earlier, a warning message was sent from 112 to the residents to stay alert.

Kilkis: Wildfire in Cherso

At the same time, in the Cherso area of Kilkis, a wildfire is burning low vegetation. Some 34 firefighters with 16 vehicles and two aircraft operating at the scene.

According to the fire department, strong winds are blowing in the area.

Agrinio: Wildfire in the Kainourgio area

A wildfire burning low vegetation broke out in the Kainourgio area of Agrinio.

Some 27 firefighters with 10 vehicles are operating at the scene, while two helicopters are conducting water drops.

Local government water tankers are also assisting the firefighting efforts.

Livadia: Wildfire in Akontio

A wildfire broke out in the Akontio area of Livadia. Some 30 firefighters, with 18 vehicles have been dispatched to the scene. Additionally, two helicopters and two aircraft are providing aerial support.