US tourist reported missing on small island off Corfu

An American tourist has been reported missing on a small island west of Corfu.

The 70-year-old man arrived on Mathraki, one of the Diapontian Islands, ten days ago and was last seen on Tuesday night, sitting in a local café with two female tourists, who have since left the island, according to the president of the local community, Spyros Argyros.

A Greek American friend of the man’s, who was hosting him in his home reported him missing on Thursday.

The missing man’s personal belongings, clothes and passport were found in the place where he was staying, Argyros said.

Police and fire service crews have been unable to reach the island to conduct inquiries due to strong winds.

On Amorgos, an American tourist, 59, went missing on Tuesday and on Samos, a Dutch tourist, 74, has been missing since Sunday.