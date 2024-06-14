NEWS

One dead, one injured in Piraeus shooting

A man has been killed and another man injured in a shooting incident in Piraeus.

The incident, which reportedly involved a clash between Turkish Kurds, took place at 5.20 p.m. at the popular Akti Moutsopoulou outside a supermarket.

It would appear that that a gunman approached two people and opened fire on them.

It is believed that the victims, in their attempt to escape, found shelter inside the supermarket.

The perpetrator was arrested nearby by an police emergency response team in possession of a weapon.

The injured man has been taken to Tzaneio Hospital.

This is a developing story. 

