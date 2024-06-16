Victims of Piraeus shooting linked to arrested Turkish crime boss

Victims of Friday’s armed attack outside a supermarket in the capital’s port of Piraeus are reportedly linked to 29-year-old Turkish crime boss Ramazan B., arrested in May in Athens. Ramazan is accused of leading a criminal organization involved in arms and drug trafficking.

Samet O., 23, who was seriously injured in the shooting, was allegedly a member of Ramazan’s organization, according to Kathimerini. Turkish media reported that the second individual, who was shot and killed on Friday in Piraeus, was also a gang member and had sought a safe house in Greece.

Greek police, in collaboration with Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and the Hellenic National Intelligence Service (EYP), arrested Ramazan on May 10. He faced 14 arrest warrants in Turkey for crimes including premeditated murder and drug offenses.

Friday’s shooter, under interrogation by Greek police, claimed personal grievances motivated the attack, not gang rivalry. He alleged that one victim had extorted his uncle, leading to his uncle’s murder and sparking the retaliatory attack.