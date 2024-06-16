Fire damages Athens apartment building, two rescued, six vehicles damaged

A late-night fire severely damaged a three-story apartment building at the intersection of Psaroudaki and Paraskevopoulou streets in Kato Patissia, Athens on Saturday.

Two elderly women were rescued from the first floor, with one requiring medical attention for respiratory issues. The Fire Service reported that the blaze caused significant damage to at least six parked vehicles and external parts of nearby apartment complexes, including awnings and shutters.

A total of 22 firefighters with six vehicles responded to the scene. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire.