NEWS

Prominent lawyer arrested on domestic violence charges, hearing set for Monday

Prominent lawyer arrested on domestic violence charges, hearing set for Monday

Police have arrested a prominent Greek criminal lawyer following allegations of domestic violence reported early Sunday morning. He remains in custody pending his hearing on Monday morning to defend the serious criminal charges of intentional bodily harm.

According to sources, a private clinic doctor alerted authorities after suspecting domestic abuse. Upon arrival at the clinic, the lawyer and his 37-year-old wife claimed she had fallen down the stairs. However, the doctor concluded her injuries indicated physical abuse rather than a fall.

Under new legislation requiring mandatory reporting of domestic violence by public officials, the lawyer faces serious criminal charges of intentional bodily harm.

The case was subsequently transferred to the Omonia Domestic Violence Unit for further investigation.

The lawyer has been arrested and charged, awaiting a court appearance under the oversight of a magistrate.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Victims of Piraeus shooting linked to arrested Turkish crime boss
NEWS

Victims of Piraeus shooting linked to arrested Turkish crime boss

Korkoneas sent back to jail
NEWS

Korkoneas sent back to jail

Decree on establishment of ‘Greek FBI’ published
NEWS

Decree on establishment of ‘Greek FBI’ published

Clashes between fans and police outside OAKA in northern Athens
NEWS

Clashes between fans and police outside OAKA in northern Athens

One dead, one injured in Piraeus shooting
NEWS

One dead, one injured in Piraeus shooting

Police detain 22 after clashes in Exarchia
NEWS

Police detain 22 after clashes in Exarchia