Prominent lawyer arrested on domestic violence charges, hearing set for Monday

Police have arrested a prominent Greek criminal lawyer following allegations of domestic violence reported early Sunday morning. He remains in custody pending his hearing on Monday morning to defend the serious criminal charges of intentional bodily harm.

According to sources, a private clinic doctor alerted authorities after suspecting domestic abuse. Upon arrival at the clinic, the lawyer and his 37-year-old wife claimed she had fallen down the stairs. However, the doctor concluded her injuries indicated physical abuse rather than a fall.

Under new legislation requiring mandatory reporting of domestic violence by public officials, the lawyer faces serious criminal charges of intentional bodily harm.

The case was subsequently transferred to the Omonia Domestic Violence Unit for further investigation.

The lawyer has been arrested and charged, awaiting a court appearance under the oversight of a magistrate.