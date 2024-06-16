NEWS

Four killed in car-bus collision in northern Greece

Four killed in car-bus collision in northern Greece

Four people were killed early Sunday in a head-on collision between a car and a bus on a rural road in Xanthi, northern Greece.

According to local website xanthinews.gr, the car was traveling from Xanthi toward Kavala when, under unspecified circumstances, it veered into the opposite lane and crashed into the bus. The impact completely demolished the car.

Rescuers recovered the bodies of the four victims from the car; a fifth passenger was hospitalized with cranial injuries.

The victims, two women and two men aged 20 to 25, were killed instantly. The bus, which was transporting employees from a local business, also left the road, injuring six people.

The injured have been transported to Xanthi Hospital for treatment.

Accident Death

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
One young man killed, two injured in car crash
NEWS

One young man killed, two injured in car crash

Chinese woman dies in Lefkada paragliding accident
NEWS

Chinese woman dies in Lefkada paragliding accident

Michael Mosley’s wife says news of husband’s death is ‘devastating’
NEWS

Michael Mosley’s wife says news of husband’s death is ‘devastating’

One dead, three injured in car accident in northern Greece
NEWS

One dead, three injured in car accident in northern Greece

Austrian woman dies after car catches fire in Mount Pelion
NEWS

Austrian woman dies after car catches fire in Mount Pelion

Van collision with tourist bus leaves one dead in northern Greece
NEWS

Van collision with tourist bus leaves one dead in northern Greece