Four killed in car-bus collision in northern Greece

Four people were killed early Sunday in a head-on collision between a car and a bus on a rural road in Xanthi, northern Greece.

According to local website xanthinews.gr, the car was traveling from Xanthi toward Kavala when, under unspecified circumstances, it veered into the opposite lane and crashed into the bus. The impact completely demolished the car.

Rescuers recovered the bodies of the four victims from the car; a fifth passenger was hospitalized with cranial injuries.

The victims, two women and two men aged 20 to 25, were killed instantly. The bus, which was transporting employees from a local business, also left the road, injuring six people.

The injured have been transported to Xanthi Hospital for treatment.