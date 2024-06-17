NEWS

Criminal lawyer Apostolos Lytras faces charges for brutal assault on wife

Criminal lawyer Apostolos Lytras, 52, appeared before a prosecutor on Monday to answer charges of severe intentional bodily harm for the brutal assault on his 37-year-old wife, who is also a lawyer.

Following his deposition, the judge and prosecutor imposed restrictive measures on him, including staying away from the victim, and released him pending trial.

The report from the doctor that led to Lytras’ arrest and prosecution alleges fractures and serious injuries to the face, head, and arms of the victim.

The victim went to a clinic on Sunday, claiming she had fallen down the stairs. However, the doctor concluded that her injuries indicated physical abuse rather than a fall.

The defendant reportedly confessed but attempted to justify his actions by blaming the victim, stating that he received certain phone messages that angered him.

Speaking to reporters outside the court on Monday, Lytras appeared remorseful and stated that he would seek treatment, apologizing to his wife and daughters.

According to reports, the defendant has previously been accused of domestic abuse by his ex-wife.

Crime Justice

