Supreme Court orders investigation into release of domestic abuse suspect

The president and the prosecutor of the Supreme Court ordered an urgent preliminary disciplinary investigation on Monday into a decision by judicial officials to release a prominent Athens lawyer who is accused of brutally assaulting his wife.

The Supreme Court is seeking to ascertain whether the preliminary stage of the case against criminal lawyer Apostolos Lytras has been handled properly.

Earlier on Monday, Lytras, 52, appeared before a prosecutor to answer charges of causing severe intentional bodily harm for the brutal assault on his 37-year-old wife, who is also a lawyer.

Following his deposition, the judge and prosecutor released him pending trial and imposed restrictive measures, including a restraining order that ostensibly prevents him from approaching his victim.

The report from the doctor that led to Lytras’ arrest allegedly shows evidence of fractures and serious injuries to the face, head and arms of the victim. The 37-year-old woman sought medical help on Sunday, initially claiming that she had fallen down the stairs.

Speaking to reporters outside the court on Monday, Lytras appeared to accept blame for the assault, saying that he would seek treatment and apologizing to his wife and daughters.

Monday’s order for an investigation into his release comes just days after a man convicted of raping a minor murdered an 11-year-old girl in the Peloponnese while on release pending his appeal of the conviction. That release is also being investigated on the orders of the Supreme Court.

Justice

