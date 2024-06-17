NEWS

Illegal deck on Lake Ziros to be demolished

Illegal deck on Lake Ziros to be demolished

Authorities have ordered the demolition of an illegal deck built by a watersports center on the shores of Lake Ziros in Preveza, northwestern Greece, it was reported on Monday.

Following citizens’ complaints through the MyCoast app, the Ministry of National Economy and Finance and the Forestry Department conducted a joint operation and found that a business had illegally occupied a section of the lake’s shore and waters with makeshift wooden structures stretching across an area of 120 square meters.

The illegally occupied area was closed down within less than 24 hours, a fine of 6,000 euros was imposed and a demolition protocol was delivered.

According to recent – stricter – legislation, zoning violations on shores and beaches incur a fine that is as much as four times the fee the entrepreneur would have paid for one year if they had signed a legal lease. Furthermore, all illegal sunbeds and structures must be removed within 48 hours.

illegal-deck-on-lake-ziros-to-be-demolished0

illegal-deck-on-lake-ziros-to-be-demolished2

Infrastructure

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Tender delays impacting daily life
ECONOMY

Tender delays impacting daily life

EU agency sounds alarm over primitive state of Greek rail communications
ECONOMY

EU agency sounds alarm over primitive state of Greek rail communications

Carriageway given back to east-bound motorists on Athens-Corinth highway
NEWS

Carriageway given back to east-bound motorists on Athens-Corinth highway

Taps running dry on Corfu due to damaged network
NEWS

Taps running dry on Corfu due to damaged network

Restoration of flood-hit railway in central Greece delayed
NEWS

Restoration of flood-hit railway in central Greece delayed

Landslide underlines need to map caldera’s slopes
NEWS

Landslide underlines need to map caldera’s slopes