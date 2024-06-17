Illegal deck on Lake Ziros to be demolished

Authorities have ordered the demolition of an illegal deck built by a watersports center on the shores of Lake Ziros in Preveza, northwestern Greece, it was reported on Monday.

Following citizens’ complaints through the MyCoast app, the Ministry of National Economy and Finance and the Forestry Department conducted a joint operation and found that a business had illegally occupied a section of the lake’s shore and waters with makeshift wooden structures stretching across an area of 120 square meters.

The illegally occupied area was closed down within less than 24 hours, a fine of 6,000 euros was imposed and a demolition protocol was delivered.

According to recent – stricter – legislation, zoning violations on shores and beaches incur a fine that is as much as four times the fee the entrepreneur would have paid for one year if they had signed a legal lease. Furthermore, all illegal sunbeds and structures must be removed within 48 hours.