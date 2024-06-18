NEWS

Kasselakis seeks prosecutor’s action on lawyer’s homophobic comment

[Intime News]

SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis has requested that a public prosecutor intervene after the law office of Alexis Kougias released a homophobic statement on Friday.

This followed Kasselakis’ comments on Kougias’ controversial remarks about the criminal lawyer’s Apostolos Lytras’ domestic violence case.

The issue began when Kougias appeared on Greek ANT1 TV on Tuesday and claimed that Lytras’ charges of severe intentional bodily harm against his 37-year-old wife, also a lawyer, were “too harsh” because the offender was “manly” enough to confess to the crime. Kasselakis responded on social media, stating, “There is nothing ‘manly’ about abuse.”

In retaliation, Kougias’ office issued a homophobic statement, asking Kasselakis to declare whether he is the man or the woman in his same-sex marriage.

Justice LGBTQ

