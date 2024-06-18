Supreme Court prosecutor requests swift investigation into domestic abuse case involving prominent lawyer

Supreme Court prosecutor Georgia Adilini requested on Tuesday the investigative magistrate Christina Salapa to conduct a swift investigation into the domestic abuse case involving prominent Athens lawyer Apostolos Lytras.

In her request, Adilini referred to the serious nature of the alleged crime and the increased danger for the victim to suffer additional abuse.

This was Supreme Court’s second intervention regarding the case. On Monday, it ordered an urgent preliminary disciplinary investigation into the decision by judicial officials to release Lytras, who is accused of brutally assaulting his wife on Saturday night.

However, Greek Judges and Public Prosecutor’s Association, as well as the Hellenic Bar Association issued announcements on Tuesday highlighting their disagreement with the Supreme Court’s interventions, stating that the disciplinary investigation against judicial officials should not have been initiated.

On Monday, Lytras, 52, appeared before a prosecutor to answer charges of causing severe intentional bodily harm for the brutal assault on his 37-year-old wife, who is also a lawyer.

Following his deposition, the judge and prosecutor released him pending trial and imposed restrictive measures, including a restraining order that ostensibly prevents him from approaching his victim.

The report from the doctor that led to Lytras’ arrest allegedly shows evidence of fractures and serious injuries to the face, head and arms of the victim. The 37-year-old woman sought medical help on Sunday, initially claiming that she had fallen down the stairs.

Speaking to reporters outside the court on Monday, Lytras appeared to accept blame for the assault, saying that he would seek treatment and apologizing to his wife and daughters.