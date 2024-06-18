Problems in visa-express program for Turkish tourists in Rhodes solved, officials say

Problems that arose last weekend with the visa-express program for Turkish tourists on the island of Rhodes have been resolved, sources from the Foreign Ministry told Kathimerini on Tuesday.

A high-ranking officer of the Hellenic Police was dispatched to the island to manage the increased demand for short term visas by Turkish tourists.

According to the officials, those who did not manage to travel to the island the previous days will be able to do so from Wednesday.

Last weekend, around 300 Turkish tourists were denied entry to the island, as Greek authorities could not handle the sudden increase in applications caused by a Turkish holiday.

The issue was negatively covered by the Turkish press, stating that the visa express program has “collapsed.”

The fast-track visa program, which was introduced from April 1 following an agreement between Athens and Ankara, approved by the EU, to revive a previous scheme called the special Schengen Express Visa program for Turkish citizens wishing to visit the Aegean islands of Chios, Kos, Lesvos, Rhodes, Samos, Leros, Lemnos, Kalymnos, Kastellorizo and Symi

The visas are valid for seven days, cost €60 and can be issued outside the tourist season, at any time during the year. Visitors cannot leave Greece and travel to another destination.