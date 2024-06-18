NEWS

Gov’t spokesperson condemns homophobic comments by lawyer against opposition leader

File photo.

Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis has condemned lawyer Alexis Kougias’ homophobic comments directed at opposition leader Stefanos Kasselakis.

Speaking on Mega TV on Tuesday, Marinakis said, “I condemn the offensive announcement against opposition leader Stefanos Kasselakis. We must all oppose such rhetoric, regardless of political affiliation, whether with New Democracy or SYRIZA. Kasselakis was the target in this case, and we unequivocally condemn that.”

The issue began when Kougias appeared on Antenna TV early on Tuesday and claimed that the charges against criminal lawyer Apostolos Lytras for inflicting grievous bodily harm against his 37-year-old wife were “too harsh” because the perpetrator was “manly” enough to confess to the crime. 

Kasselakis responded on social media, saying, “There is nothing ‘manly’ about abuse.”

In response, Kougias’ office issued a homophobic statement, asking Kasselakis to declare whether he is the man or the woman in his same-sex marriage.

 

LGBTQ Politics

