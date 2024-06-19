NEWS

Supreme Court probe into wife-beating case questioned

The Supreme Court prosecutor’s decision to order a preliminary disciplinary investigation into the decision by judicial officials to release criminal lawyer Apostolos Lytras pending his trial for assaulting his wife triggered reactions from the Athens Bar Association and the Association of Judges and Prosecutors of Greece.

Lytras, 52, confessed to battering his wife, 37, on Sunday and was charged Monday with intending to cause grievous bodily harm, then released.

The prosecutor will review the decision due to the brutality of the beating of Lytras’ wife, but also the fact that she continues to be in danger. 

However, the two bodies insisted Tuesday that legality requires that the judicial judgment, if it is wrong, be overturned by the legal means provided for in existing in legislation, and reject the practice of disciplinary reviews of judicial decisions, noting that doing so challenges judicial independence.

