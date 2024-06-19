Supreme Court prosecutor probes homophobic remarks against opposition leader

Supreme Court Prosecutor Georgia Adeilini has initiated an investigation into controversial remarks made by Alexis Kougias, a prominent criminal lawyer, directed at the leader of the main opposition party, Stefanos Kasselakis.

On Wednesday, Adelini instructed Antonis Eleftherianos, head of the Athens Prosecutor’s Office, to look into whether Kougias’ statements on Tuesday, which questioned Kasselakis about his role in his same-sex marriage, violated Greece’s anti-racism laws.

Kasselakis, who is openly gay, had personally called for legal action to be taken.