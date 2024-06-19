Kathimerini holds investigative journalism workshop with CCIJ

Investigative journalism has long been an individual and competitive endeavor, but a growing trend of collaboration has emerged in the field within the past decade. The Center for Collaborative Investigative Journalism (CCIJ) makes its commitment to interdisciplinary collaboration within the team and with the journalists with whom they work a core part of their work. Journalists from Africa, Latin America, Asia, Europe and North America – with an initial strategic focus in Southern Africa and the United States – are now part of the network.

A group of journalists from Kathimerini recently, within the project “IQ Media” that is being funded by the EU, had the opportunity to meet with Jeff Kelly Lowenstein, the founder and executive Director of the CCIJ. His investigative reporting and educational work has earned numerous awards and honors. An investigative journalist himself, he is also the Padnos/Sarosik Endowed Chair of Civil Discourse at Grand Valley State University.

During the session that took place at Kathimerini, the instructor shared some of the work they have done at CCIJ, the challenges and successes they have experienced and the lessons they have learned along the way. He also took the chance to present the investigation into the global lottery industry that started in 2017 and continues with award-winning stories. It involved close to 40 people from 10 countries working in journalism and civic tech organizations in Africa, Europe and the United States.

“It was an honor to spend time with some of the leaders of Kathimerini and to share some of the exciting work our terrific team at the Center for Collaborative Investigative Journalism (CCIJ) is doing,” said Lowenstein.

“At CCIJ we seek to impact policy and discourse on key global issues. We do this by bringing together visual, data and investigative journalists as equal partners to carry out ongoing investigations into critical topics. We have a strong commitment to working with and learning from journalists who might not otherwise have a chance to participate in these projects. I’m optimistic that the initial session has strong potential to lead toward an ongoing connection between our two organizations,” he added.