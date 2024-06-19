NEWS

Summer camps evacuated due to wildfire

[InTime News]

Children attending summer camps have been evacuated from three private schools in the eastern Attica area as a precautionary measure due to local wildfires.

St Lawrence College and Kessaris School, which are both in Koropi, the Costeas-Geitonas School in Pallini, transported the summer camp attendees to safety using school buses.

An equestrian club in Vari has also been evacuated, with horses being transported to facilities in Markopoulo.

The fire near Vari, some 30 kilometers south of central Athens, has been ablaze since early afternoon.

Education Fire

