Ex-wife of prosecuted lawyer faces charges for disturbing peace and threats

The ex-wife of a criminal lawyer accused of assaulting his current wife, Sofia Polyzogopoulou, has been prosecuted for disturbing domestic peace and issuing threats. She will testify before a prosecutor on June 27.

Polyzogopoulou, 37, also a lawyer, filed a lawsuit Wednesday against her husband, Apostolos Lytras, 52, and his former wife. The lawsuit accuses the ex-wife of disturbing domestic peace, unlawful violence, insults and threats, with the criminal lawyer being the instigator.

Polyzogopoulou activated a panic button Tuesday night after the former wife, her eldest daughter, and another lawyer visited the couple’s home to retrieve Lytras’ personal belongings. Polyzogopoulou also filed complaints alleging Lytras violated restraining orders by sending her threatening messages.

The ex-wife has been referred for trial in the Single-Member Misdemeanor Court. Additionally, case files are being sent to the Court of Appeal for further investigation.

Lytras faces charges of severe intentional bodily harm for the assault on Polyzogopoulou.