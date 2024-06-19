Cyprus to ban cell phone use in schools

Cyprus is to ban cell phone use in schools, the education minister said on Wednesday, saying they were too much of a distraction for students and led to anti-social behavior.

Authorities plan to introduce the ban once it is discussed with parliament, Minister Athena Michaelidou said.

Cyprus will follow several European states in enacting a ban following recommendations from the UN education and culture agency UNESCO, she said.

“It’s clear that the use of a mobile phone distracts students from their lessons, but primarily, its linked to an increase in anti-social behavior,” Michaelidou said.

Students will not be banned from bringing their phones to school but they will not be able to switch them on, she said.

Official data shows that just over 1.4 million mobile phones are operating in Cyprus – more than its population of just under 1 million people in government-controlled areas. [Reuters]