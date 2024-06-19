NEWS

Pakistani worker allegedly beaten by employer in Crete

A Pakistani worker was allegedly beaten by his employer in Rethymno, Crete, after missing a day’s work to celebrate a national holiday last Sunday.

The incident was reported by local labor unions on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Rethymno Labor Union released a statement condemning the violence on Wednesday, highlighting, “No such violent behavior is acceptable to the community of Rethymno.”

The union claimed the employer hit the worker in the face, causing bruising, and expressed solidarity with the victim.

Employment Human Rights Migration

