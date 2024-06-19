NEWS

Lawyer hands himself in following arrest warrant

Prominent criminal lawyer Apostolos Lytras handed himself in to Pallini Police Department on Wednesday after an arrest warrant was issued by judicial authorities. The warrant followed the lifting of previously imposed restraining orders after Lytras’ violent assault on his wife, Sofia Polyzogopoulou.

The court replaced the restraining orders with temporary detention, a request made by the victim through her lawyer after relatives of Lytras made a disruptive visit to their home on Tuesday night and issued threats against Polyzogopoulou. Lytras is expected to be detained and transferred to prison.

 

Justice Crime

