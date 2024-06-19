NEWS

Fatal accident on national highway leaves two dead, five injured

A traffic accident on the Patras – Pyrgos national highway in the Peloponnese resulted in two fatalities, ages 80 and 66, and injured five others. The collision involving two passenger cars and a truck occurred under unclear circumstances, according to police.

Following the incident, twelve firefighters responded with four vehicles. They extricated an unconscious 80-year-old driver and a 66-year-old passenger from one of the cars. Both were rushed by ambulance to Patras University Hospital, where they were pronounced dead by doctors.

Additionally, firefighters transported five injured men to the same hospital: three from the truck, one from the car driven by the 80-year-old, and another from the second passenger car.

Police are investigating the accident’s causes.

