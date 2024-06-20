Ticket dodging rampant amid inspector shortage

Illegal boarding, or ticket dodging, remains ever present on Athens’ public transport, as there are currently only 38 inspectors for the entire Attica region.

“They are a drop in the ocean compared to the number of lines,” says Antonis Karagiannis, one of the 38 inspectors.

Although there are no official figures, professional drivers estimate illegal boarding reaches 40%.

According to road transport organization OSY, new inspectors are set to be recruited, increasing the team to 100.

But these are inspectors aged 55-67 who will have to deal with the arduous task of imposing fines on ticket dodgers, who sometimes resort to verbal and physical abuse.

“It’s very hard work, soul-destroying, and you’re often in great danger. It is not at all easy to impose a fine on someone and get money,” said Karagiannis, adding that he chooses to “avoid arguments.”