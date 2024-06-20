Train drivers sound alarm over rail safety

Almost 18 months since the deadly railway accident at Tempe in central Greece, the Union of Train Drivers (PEPE) sent an extrajudicial letter to the Hellenic Railways Organization (OSE) and Hellenic Train on Wednesday, sounding the alarm for the umpteenth time over railway safety.

In its notice, which was also sent to the Hellenic Railway Regulatory Authority (RAS), the union argued that “despite our constant appeals to you to restore the intensifying problems of the rolling stock, but also of the railway infrastructure, we witness damage incidents daily, which endanger the physical integrity of both passengers as well as our fellow train drivers.”