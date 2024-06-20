NEWS

Train drivers sound alarm over rail safety

Train drivers sound alarm over rail safety
[AP]

Almost 18 months since the deadly railway accident at Tempe in central Greece, the Union of Train Drivers (PEPE) sent an extrajudicial letter to the Hellenic Railways Organization (OSE) and Hellenic Train on Wednesday, sounding the alarm for the umpteenth time over railway safety. 

In its notice, which was also sent to the Hellenic Railway Regulatory Authority (RAS), the union argued that “despite our constant appeals to you to restore the intensifying problems of the rolling stock, but also of the railway infrastructure, we witness damage incidents daily, which endanger the physical integrity of both passengers as well as our fellow train drivers.” 

Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Plan to revive historic ‘Peloponnese Railway’ gets Swiss boost
ECONOMY

Plan to revive historic ‘Peloponnese Railway’ gets Swiss boost

Main roads closed in Athens center due to protest
NEWS

Main roads closed in Athens center due to protest

Electric buses hit streets of Athens and Thessaloniki
ENVIRONMENT

Electric buses hit streets of Athens and Thessaloniki

Catching a cab in Athens getting harder in summer
NEWS

Catching a cab in Athens getting harder in summer

New Tempe lawsuit against ex-ministers heads to Parliament 
NEWS

New Tempe lawsuit against ex-ministers heads to Parliament 

EU agency sounds alarm over primitive state of Greek rail communications
ECONOMY

EU agency sounds alarm over primitive state of Greek rail communications