Ministry to tighten laws against domestic violence offenders

[Intime News]

Greek Justice Minister Giorgos Floridis announced on Thursday a series of amendments and additional provisions aimed at tackling a rising number of incidents of domestic violence.

In a press conference earlier in the day, Floridis said offenders who are under surveillance will be tracked with electronic monitoring devices, initially with an electronic GPS bracelet. Victims will not be required to be present at the hearing process, and a special platform will be launched for victims to submit complaints. Additionally, pre-trial detention will be mandated for every incident of domestic violence that constitutes a felony, while electronic monitoring and house arrest will be imposed in exceptional cases.

Furthermore, cases of family violence will be brought to trial soon after the investigation is completed and will not require the approval of a judicial council, while restrictive conditions will be imposed (not to approach or harass the victim) even before charges are brought against the perpetrator to protect the victim. If these conditions are violated, the offender will be jailed.  

“When someone is under surveillance, we will recommend an electronic bracelet. There are also more sophisticated systems using mobile phones and satellites,” Floridis said on a television channel explaining the measures.

He also said that pretrial detention is provided by law not only for felony charges of domestic violence but also for misdemeanors.

The announcements came a day after a prominent criminal lawyer was arrested for violently assaulting his wife.

