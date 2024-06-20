NEWS

Police reaffirms search for missing US tourist

[Intime News]

Greek authorities on Thursday confirmed they are carrying on with the search for an American tourist who has been missing since Tuesday on the remote Aegean island of Amorgos.

“Social media posts claiming the cessation of the police investigation are false,” the statement said, responding to allegations that the search had been called off.

The police’s statement, released Thursday, stressed that 10 officers and a sniffer dog, accompanied by an expert, are involved in the operation.

A friend of the missing person has posted a fundraising request on social media, alleging that the search is being conducted solely by volunteers, friends and family.

US Tourism Police

