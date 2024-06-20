NEWS

Bar Association takes action after lawyer’s homophobic comments

Bar Association takes action after lawyer’s homophobic comments

The Athens Bar Association initiated a disciplinary investigation on Thursday against prominent criminal lawyer Alexis Kougias following his homophobic comments about SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis. 

Zisis Konstantinou, president of the disciplinary council, has asked Kougias to provide an explanation for his actions within the next week. The council will publish the outcome of the disciplinary decision following his statement.

The Supreme Court prosecutor has also ordered an investigation – at the SYRIZA leader’s request – into whether a public statement issued by Kougias in which he disparaged Kasselakis and his husband was a violation of discrimination laws. 

On Tuesday, Kougias released a homophobic statement asking Kasselakis to clarify whether he is the “man” or the “woman” in his marriage.

Justice LGBTQ

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Kasselakis seeks prosecutor’s action on lawyer’s homophobic comment
NEWS

Kasselakis seeks prosecutor’s action on lawyer’s homophobic comment

Prosecutor wants verdicts in gay activist murder upheld
NEWS

Prosecutor wants verdicts in gay activist murder upheld

9 jailed pending trial over allegedly harassing, threatening 2 transgender persons in Thessaloniki
NEWS

9 jailed pending trial over allegedly harassing, threatening 2 transgender persons in Thessaloniki

Seven PPC executives acquitted on appeal over 2017 lignite mine collapse
NEWS

Seven PPC executives acquitted on appeal over 2017 lignite mine collapse

Lawyer accused of beating wife is led to jail
NEWS

Lawyer accused of beating wife is led to jail

Ministry to tighten laws against domestic violence offenders
NEWS

Ministry to tighten laws against domestic violence offenders