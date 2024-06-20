Bar Association takes action after lawyer’s homophobic comments

The Athens Bar Association initiated a disciplinary investigation on Thursday against prominent criminal lawyer Alexis Kougias following his homophobic comments about SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis.

Zisis Konstantinou, president of the disciplinary council, has asked Kougias to provide an explanation for his actions within the next week. The council will publish the outcome of the disciplinary decision following his statement.

The Supreme Court prosecutor has also ordered an investigation – at the SYRIZA leader’s request – into whether a public statement issued by Kougias in which he disparaged Kasselakis and his husband was a violation of discrimination laws.

On Tuesday, Kougias released a homophobic statement asking Kasselakis to clarify whether he is the “man” or the “woman” in his marriage.