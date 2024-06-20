Addiction prevention workers rally in Athens against Health Ministry bill

Workers from more than 70 addiction prevention centers across the country staged a rally in Athens on Wednesday evening to protest a draft law proposed by the Health Ministry, which they say threatens the future of their services.

“Prevention centers have been the backbone of prevention for 30 years. We need to defend and protect them,” said Evangelia Ampazi, a psychologist at the prevention center on the eastern Aegean island of Samos and a member of the Panhellenic Union of Prevention Center Workers, to Kathimerini English Edition at Syntagma Square.

Although details about the proposed psychiatric reform bill remain unclear, ministry officials indicated in November that local mental health services would be merged into a single entity. Critics argue that this move would sever the ties between existing structures and the local community, which they consider crucial to the process.

“It seems that no future for prevention centers is described in the new law that is going to be tabled soon,” said Fotini Maroglou, a psychologist at the western Thessaloniki prevention center since 2002.

Health Ministry officials were unavailable for comment.

A total of 75 prevention centers currently operate across Greece under the supervision of the Organization Against Drugs (OKANA), focusing on prevention, harm reduction, treatment, and social reintegration. These regional centers have traditionally sought to create networks within local communities to educate about addiction and other mental health issues. Their experts work with students, parents, educators, cultural associations, and sports clubs. Additionally, they offer consultation programs for individuals needing additional support.

The International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, or World Drug Day, celebrated on June 26, is dedicated to prevention this year.

“The work in prevention is more than just a job. Every day, you come into contact with people who are fighting for their lives. Being a part of this work is very important,” Ampazi said.

Irene Anastasiadis is a summer intern at Kathimerini English Edition and a master’s student at Boston University.