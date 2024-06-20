NEWS

Police officer caught for stealing from asylum seeker in Mykonos jail

Police officer caught for stealing from asylum seeker in Mykonos jail
A police officer on the island of Mykonos has been arrested after admitting to stealing a gold chain from an inmate at the police precinct’s jail. 

The inmate, a Syrian national, was held in police custody for three days last week before being slated for deportation.

After her release on Monday, she filed a complaint saying that a gold chain worth 2,500 euros was missing from her personal belongings, which police had confiscated upon her arrest. 

An internal investigation identified a 31-year-old female officer as the perpetrator. She admitted to the crime and returned the gold chain to the Syrian woman.

