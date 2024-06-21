NEWS

Aristotle University stands proud at EuroPride 2024

[InTime News]

The presence of Aristotle University at EuroPride 2024, which starts on Friday in Thessaloniki, is seen as a strong message of support to the LGBTQ+ community.

It is the first time Greece is hosting EuroPride, which will last for nine days, and is considered one of the most important festivals of the LGBTQ+ community in Europe – the first was organized in 1992 in London. 

Thessaloniki Pride won the right to host EuroPride at the association’s annual general assembly in 2017. It was originally going to be held in 2020 but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There are many participating organizations. However, the participation of Aristotle University is considered emblematic.

The country’s largest university is the only one present at EuroPride, and with the motto “Perseverance, Progress, Prosperity” it aims to highlight the ongoing challenges facing the LGBTQ+ community in Europe. 

Education Human Rights LGBTQ

