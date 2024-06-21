Man, 80, kills wife with screwdriver, attempts suicide

An 80-year-old man allegedly stabbed his 73-year-old wife to death with a screwdriver before attempting to take his own life by drinking bleach, according to reports.

The incident occurred on Friday morning in Alexandroupoli, northern Greece.

The man is currently receiving treatment at the University General Hospital of Alexandroupoli, and his condition remains unknown.

His motivation is unclear, but witnesses reported that the couple frequently fought.

Police have launched an investigation.