National Gardens closed, traffic ban on Lycabettus due to fire risk

Municipal authorities in Athens have closed the National Gardens and the Alsos Horofylakis park due to the increased risk of fire. The parks will remain closed until the end of their operating hours. Moreover, a traffic ban and increased police presence has been ordered on Lycabettus hill.

The municipality has also deployed patrols to all major parks and forests (Filopappou, Lycabettus, Tourkovounia, Ilisia, etc.), while water trucks are on standby to assist the fire department if needed and drones are monitoring large areas.

The Municipality of Athens has called to citizens in case they notice any danger to contact the 24-hour lines 1595 or 210-528.7800.