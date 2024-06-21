NEWS

National Gardens closed, traffic ban on Lycabettus due to fire risk

National Gardens closed, traffic ban on Lycabettus due to fire risk

Municipal authorities in Athens have closed the National Gardens and the Alsos Horofylakis park due to the increased risk of fire. The parks will remain closed until the end of their operating hours. Moreover, a traffic ban and increased police presence has been ordered on Lycabettus hill.

The municipality has also deployed patrols to all major parks and forests (Filopappou, Lycabettus, Tourkovounia, Ilisia, etc.), while water trucks are on standby to assist the fire department if needed and drones are monitoring large areas.

The Municipality of Athens has called to citizens in case they notice any danger to contact the 24-hour lines 1595 or 210-528.7800.

Fire Athens

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Fire breaks outs in abandoned Athens building
NEWS

Fire breaks outs in abandoned Athens building

Fire breaks out on Athens-Thessaloniki KTEL bus
NEWS

Fire breaks out on Athens-Thessaloniki KTEL bus

Seating violations continue
PUBLIC SPACES

Seating violations continue

Orders to remove illegal table seating in public places in Athens up 54%
NEWS

Orders to remove illegal table seating in public places in Athens up 54%

Athens Mayor urges suspension of building height increase in Athens
ENVIRONMENT

Athens Mayor urges suspension of building height increase in Athens

City of Athens struggling to keep up with public works tearing up capital’s streets, sidewalks
NEWS

City of Athens struggling to keep up with public works tearing up capital’s streets, sidewalks