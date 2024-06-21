Supreme Court dismisses four judges due to delays in issuing decisions

The disciplinary commission of the Supreme Court ruled on Friday to dismiss four judges due to numerous and significant delays in issuing decisions.

A Thessaloniki appeal court judge, two presidents and a judge of the Athens first instance court were sacked under the ruling, while the case of a Thessaloniki deputy prosecutor was postponed.

One of those dismissed, a president of the Athens first instance court, currently has 241 cases pending for 4 years and 5 months and has been the subject of complaints from citizens and lawyers since the start of his career. He claimed that his behavior was not due to indifference but due to personal health problems and the large volume of cases assigned to him. However, the commission decided unanimously to dismiss him.

A second president of the Athens first instance court currently has 224 pending cases, while 111 cases were removed from her due to unjustified delays in issuing decisions. In her defense, she claimed that the delays was due to serious health problems of close relatives. His claims did not persuade the commission, which also removed her from the bench.