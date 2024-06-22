Consensus sought in rail network management

Lightning during Storm Elias damaged two voltage stabilizers in the remote control system of the Acharnes Railway Center (SKA), so that some services of the Athens suburban railway (Proastiakos) have been canceled in the last couple of days, along with delays that in some cases exceeded an hour. Two of the system’s uninterruptible power supply (UPS) sets were burned out by the lightning strikes, revealing how exposed the rail network and some of its aging systems are to extreme weather. As a last resort for traffic management, remote control is being directly powered by PPC, but due to voltage fluctuations the remote control system keeps crashing.

The new managements of the Hellenic Railways Organization (OSE) and Italian-owned operator Hellenic Train have been attempting a rapprochement in the wake of last year’s deadly crash at Tempe that would allow them to address a series of problems with a modicum of consensus.

These range from serious safety lapses on the rail network to damaged rolling stock and problematic infrastructure, to the thornier matter of economic disputes.

Regarding the latter, the two companies have already received a slap on the wrist from the Railway Regulatory Authority (RAS) for failing to settle a 100-million-euro dispute over the levy Hellenic Train pays to OSE for using its infrastructure.

Where the two companies appear to agree is on tightening compliance with traffic management rules and on the reinforcement with specialized staff of the traffic control center, which has an overview of all trains on the network.