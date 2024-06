Two men in their early 20s have been killed in road crash in the west of the country when the car they were travelling in left the road and crashed into a tree.

The fatal accident occurred on the provincial road between Stamna and Aitoliko in Aetolia-Acarnania.

The 21-year-old driver of the car was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital, while a 22-year-old passenger succumbed to his injuries a short time afterwards.

Police are investigating.