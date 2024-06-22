Two men arrested for migrant’s murder in refugee camp

Two men were arrested on Saturday over the murder of a migrant inside a refugee camp in central Greece.

Both the suspects and the victim were living in the Ritsona refugee camp, the police said.

The victim, for whom no details have been made public, was attacked with a large knife in an open area of the facility on Friday and died from serious injuries he sustained on his body while being transported to a local hospital.

The police seized a knife found at the scene of the crime along with other evidence collected in their accommodation. It was not clear what was the motive for the killing.

The two suspects will be led before a prosecutor in Halkida.

The camp in Ritsona is located in an isolated area 75 km from Athens and is operating as the biggest facility on the Greek mainland.