NEWS

Fires near Athens and northern Greece brought under control

Fires near Athens and northern Greece brought under control
File photo. [AP]

Two fires that broke out on Saturday, one in the Keratea area outside Athens and the other in the Sapes area of Rodopi in northern Greece, have been brought under control on Sunday.

The Keratea area currently has no active front, while the fire in Rodopi has only a few small active spots.

The mayor of Sapes, Apostolos Ioannou, stated on ERT that at one point on Saturday, the fire approached the settlement of Asketes, but ultimately the residents did not need to evacuate because the waterbombers managed to keep it at bay. 

Although the winds are expected to be weaker on Sunday, temperatures are expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius. According to the Civil Protection, Attica and Evia are at the highest risk of fire on Sunday.

If citizens notice a fire, they are urged to immediately notify the fire service by calling the emergency number 199.

 

Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Firefighters continue battle as adverse weather conditions ease
NEWS

Firefighters continue battle as adverse weather conditions ease

Multiple fire fronts in the Peloponnese, several villages evacuated
NEWS

Multiple fire fronts in the Peloponnese, several villages evacuated

National Gardens closed, traffic ban on Lycabettus due to fire risk
NEWS

National Gardens closed, traffic ban on Lycabettus due to fire risk

A fire that spread through settlements in Turkey leaves 11 dead
NEWS

A fire that spread through settlements in Turkey leaves 11 dead

Taverna cook arrested for starting fire near Athens
NEWS

Taverna cook arrested for starting fire near Athens

Summer camps evacuated due to wildfire
NEWS

Summer camps evacuated due to wildfire