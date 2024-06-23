Fires near Athens and northern Greece brought under control

Two fires that broke out on Saturday, one in the Keratea area outside Athens and the other in the Sapes area of Rodopi in northern Greece, have been brought under control on Sunday.

The Keratea area currently has no active front, while the fire in Rodopi has only a few small active spots.

The mayor of Sapes, Apostolos Ioannou, stated on ERT that at one point on Saturday, the fire approached the settlement of Asketes, but ultimately the residents did not need to evacuate because the waterbombers managed to keep it at bay.

Although the winds are expected to be weaker on Sunday, temperatures are expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius. According to the Civil Protection, Attica and Evia are at the highest risk of fire on Sunday. If citizens notice a fire, they are urged to immediately notify the fire service by calling the emergency number 199.