Suspects arrested over Hydra wildfire to appear before a prosecutor

The 13 individuals arrested over the fire in Hydra island, which was allegedly started on Friday by fireworks launched from a yacht they were on, will appear before a prosecutor in Piraeus on Sunday.

The vessel identified as the Persefoni I left Hydra and docked on Saturday at 4:35 p.m. at the Marina of Agios Kosmas in Athens. Shortly after, the 13 individuals were arrested.

According to an announcement by the fire service, after receiving reports that the fire was caused by fireworks launched from a boat, it requested from the coast guard the coordinates and details of all vessels that were near Hydra on Friday night, as well as any video footage.

It is reported that there is testimony from the captain of a nearby vessel who witnessed the incident.

On Friday, the fire risk in Hydra was rated as high and any use of fire in the area was prohibited.

The fire was eventually brought under control by Saturday afternoon.

