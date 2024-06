According to ertnews.gr, on Saturday at 7:15 p.m., the island’s police department was notified by the security supervisor of the Reception and Identification Center (RIC) that four residents of the facility had photographed the base of Leros Naval Technical Installations with their mobile phones.

The individuals were located and arrested, and their mobile phones were confiscated.

The individuals, who are facing espionage charges, are a 24-year-old, a 34-year-old, a 31-year-old, and a 39-year-old. The counter-terrorism units and the National Intelligence Service (EYP) teams on the islands have also been informed about the case.