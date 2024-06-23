Three individuals accused of robbery and rape arrested in Achaia

Three individuals accused of robbery and rape were arrested by police officers on Sunday morning in the Achaia region of the Peloponnese.

According to state broadcaster ERT, the arrested individuals are accused of robbing a couple of farm workers from Vietnam last week at knifepoint. After taking 450 euros and two mobile phones, they allegedly raped the woman.

The three men, who have been charged with robbery, kidnaping and rape, will appear before a prosecutor in Patras.